Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 88,521 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2,514.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.