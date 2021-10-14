Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $81,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.