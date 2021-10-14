Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 637,381 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 567.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of Skillz worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

