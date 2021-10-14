Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 267,356 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 345.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Open Lending worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPRO stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

