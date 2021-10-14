Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Dine Brands Global worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,645,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

