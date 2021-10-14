Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of The E.W. Scripps worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 296,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $5,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 10,553.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

