Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Verint Systems worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after buying an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 157.6% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 318,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $14,205,000.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

