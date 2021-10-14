Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Sonos worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

