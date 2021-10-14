Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of The St. Joe worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOE opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

