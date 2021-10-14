Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Standex International worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

