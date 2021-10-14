Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.07 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of MYR Group worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MYRG stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

