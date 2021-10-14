Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.45 Million Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Southside Bancshares worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 377.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

SBSI opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

