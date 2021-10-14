Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.71 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 297,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

