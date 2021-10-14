Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.87 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Continental Resources worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLR. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

