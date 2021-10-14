Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.95 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

