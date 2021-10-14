Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.44 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.