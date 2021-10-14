Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.51 Million Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

