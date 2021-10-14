Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

