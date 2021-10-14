Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 357,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 432,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.