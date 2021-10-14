Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPEV stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion and a PE ratio of -30.92. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.