Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Smith & Nephew worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

