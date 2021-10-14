Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

