Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

