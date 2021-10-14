Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,519 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

