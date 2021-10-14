Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Editas Medicine worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 98.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.