Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Alteryx worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

AYX stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

