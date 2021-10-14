Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Brookline Bancorp worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

BRKL opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

