Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of BancFirst worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $62.42 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

