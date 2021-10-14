Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NXRT opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

