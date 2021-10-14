Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 137,948 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Oceaneering International worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

