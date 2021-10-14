Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,632 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 172.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 398,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth $3,204,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

CLI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

