Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,018 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Schneider National worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 177.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

SNDR stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

