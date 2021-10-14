Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,851 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

