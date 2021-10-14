Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,372 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,569.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 392.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

