Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,349 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

