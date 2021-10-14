Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,227 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Cohu worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.