Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Green Plains worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

