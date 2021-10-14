Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Triumph Bancorp worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $106.21 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBK. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

