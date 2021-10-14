Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

