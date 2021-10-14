Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
