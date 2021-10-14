Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

