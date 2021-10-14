Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Bank7 to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 16,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,122. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

