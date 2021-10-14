BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKU stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

