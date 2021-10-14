Barclays Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 235

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.70 ($2.94).

In related news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

