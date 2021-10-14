Barclays Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 8,930

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to GBX 8,930 ($116.67) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 5,461 ($71.35) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,264.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,555.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

