Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 4,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.30% of Barings Participation Investors worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.