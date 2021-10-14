Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of MPV stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 4,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.