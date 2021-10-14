Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.93 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.22.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.