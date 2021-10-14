Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

