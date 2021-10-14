BASIC (BASIC) Market Capitalization Tops $62.43 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $62.43 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00242626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00096038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

