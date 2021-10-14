BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759,345 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of BCE worth $90,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 177,173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 844.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.