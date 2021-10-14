Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $72.88 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and $12.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003216 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,986,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

